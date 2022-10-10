HomeAttalaFirst Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

by

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

KEVIN D BROWN, 19, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $35,000, $674.25.

 

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 37, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

ADRIAN C CAMPBELL, 27, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES A COLEMAN, 26, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $500, $500.

 

JAMARION K COOK, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $674.25.

 

COLTON COOPER, 32, of Goodman, Petit Larceny, KPD.  Bond $1,300.

 

JOANNIE COOPER, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Hold for Drug Court, False Identifying Information, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $0.

 

TIMOTHY S CRUM, 43, of Sallis, First Degree Arson, ACSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

JAMEL L DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $400, $1,000, $800.

