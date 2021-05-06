First Degree Murder and Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility in Leake and Attala Arrests

STACY H LIDDELL, 43, of Jackson, Felony Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ALONZO J MCGOWN, 20, of Carthage, Warrant X 3, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000 x 3, $0.

ASHLEY B MCKEE, 39, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond $0.

KELITA Y NASH, 44, of Louisville, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, LCSO. Bond $7,000.

RODNEY L PARKER, 44, of Camden, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

LONNIE G PATRICK, 46, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, No Insurance, Switched Tag, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, $800, $800.

MCANDREW RICKS, 39, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JONATHAN ROUNDTREE, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000.

TANAIUS C SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

TRACY F SMITH, 57, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RICHARD H SOULE, 37, of Brandon, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

GREGORY O WEY, 36, of Detroit, MI, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with Business Customers, Invitees, Etc., Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Trespass, CPD. Bond $239.25, $339.25, $639.25, $389.25.

ANGELA C WHITE, 20, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RAMON C WHITE, 53, of Carthage, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, LCSO. Bond $400,000.

LEROY D WOODARD, 37, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.