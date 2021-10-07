First-Degree Murder Arrest in Leake and Attala

MARQUEZ A HOLLMAN, 26, of McCool, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

VERONICA A HUGHES, 50, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

COREY D JOHNSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, JCSWP – Felony, MDOC. Bond N/A.

COY W KITCHENS, 28, of Carthage, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

AUSTIN K LANGHAM, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 30, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $674.25, $518, $418.

BRIAN G MASK, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LARRY J NICK, 23, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

CONTESSA R REED, 38, of Carthage, First Degree Murder, LCSO. Bond $250,000.

RICKY RUSSELL, 31, of Vaiden, Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

BILLY G TERRY, 41, of Morgan City, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

MARK W THOMPSON, 34, of Lena, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

DEWAYNE W TRAXLER, 28, of Forest, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Felony Hold for Other County, CPD. Bond $478, $418, $218, N/A.

KEVIN TURNER, 49, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.