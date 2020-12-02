First Degree Murder, Statutory Rape, in Leake and Attala Arrests

RICKEY D CUMMINS, 57, of Kosciusko, Bond Surrender, KPD. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D ERVING, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

MATEO GOMEZ-CARMELO, 21, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

MOLLY S GOSS, 50, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $0.

CALVIN L HARALSON, 48, of Carthage, Warrant, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $0,$0, $0.

PRESTON G LINDSEY, 20, of Carthage, First Degree Murder, LCSO. Bond $100,000.

QUATERRION MOSES, 18, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape – Victim >= 14-15yo, KPD. Bond $20,000.

GLEN C MYERS, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SYNITHIA V NICHOLS, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOHN L PARTEE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100.

KATHRYN L POLLOCK, 27, of Madison, False Identifying Information, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $1,139.25, $399.25.

JAMES L SYLVESTER, 40, of Carthage, Transfer and Possession with Intent – Controlled Substance, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Natchez Trace Park Rangers. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

JOSHUA E WILKERSON, 28, of Byram, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.