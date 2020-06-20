Home » Local » First Juneteenth celebration held in Neshoba County

First Juneteenth celebration held in Neshoba County

Dozens of people were at the first ever Juneteenth celebration in Neshoba County.

The event was held at the old Booker T. Washington football field. Several local vendors and black-owned businesses are participated by providing food, selling t-shirts and much more.

Speakers were on hand discussing several topics that impact the black community.

One of the organizers Tiffon Moore said some of those topics are finances, African-American history and more. Moore said the celebration was important for a number of reasons.

“We’re here to celebrate our black businesses, black entrepreneurship. We’re here to speak to be unified to spread love. I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’re practicing our social distancing, but there is still a way for us to celebrate, get together, spread love and information,” said Moore.

