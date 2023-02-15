HomeLocalFive Arrests Made in Louisville Shooting

Five Arrests Made in Louisville Shooting

by

Louisville police say five suspects– four of them minors– are facing charges in a weekend shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left one person dead and five others wounded. They’re identified as Nazyrian Goss, 16, Eleshawn Clark, 16, Decameron Moore, 17, Elvandrick Idom, 21, and Cameron Thompson, 16.   All are from Louisville except Moore, who’s from Noxapater.  They’re all charged with aggravated assault with upgraded charges imminent upon the completion of an autopsy on the man who was killed, Devontae McMillan, 23, of Louisville.  More than 40 gunshots were fired and forensics investigators are still trying to determine who killed McMillan and wounded each of the five others.  The minors will be tried as adults.  Police Chief Sean Holdiness says, once the investigation is complete, security video taken during the shooting will be released in the interest of transparency.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Many Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Investigation Continues into Louisville Shooting Which Left One Dead, Five Wounded

Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests

Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests