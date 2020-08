147 flag entries move to next selection round. The Mississippi Flag Commission will meet again on Friday. Five selections will be made. These selections will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment. One finalist will be on the November 3rd general election ballot.

Almost 3,000 flags concepts were submitted for consideration.

Chief Ben of Neshoba County, was appointed as one of the flag commissioners.

To view the the flags click https://www.mdah.ms.gov/