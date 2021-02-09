Flags At Half-Staff Across Mississippi in Honor of Lieutenant Michael Boutte

Flags will be flown at half-staff across Mississippi in honor of Lt. Michael Boutte who was killed last week while in the line of duty. His funeral will be today in Bay St. Louis at 10:30 am and broadcast live on WLOX.com

Associated Press reports that Boutte will receive a large, public funeral procession. Law enforcement officers will travel from across the region to attend the procession to honor Lt. Michael Boutte. WLOX-TV reports the procession will begin in downtown Bay St. Louis at a community center Tuesday afternoon and end at Biloxi National Cemetery. The procession will go down Highway 90 through Harrison County. It will feature law enforcement officers, fire trucks holding large flags over the highway and several students lining up along one of the roadways. Authorities say Boutte was killed Feb.1 while responding to a call of an attempted suicide.

Governor Tate Reeves said “Lieutenant Michael Boutte was a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service.”