On the evening of Wednesday, June 7, 2023, a Carthage Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Hwy 35 South near the city limits.

The vehicle fled, so the officer pursued it. The driver of the vehicle running from law enforcement crashed into a house near the intersection of Hwy 35 and Estes Mill Rd.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle, Shelton Windham, was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses as well as felony fleeing.