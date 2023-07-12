HomeLocalFlood Threat for Local Area Increases

Flood Threat for Local Area Increases

by

This part of central Mississippi is in a bullseye for significant flooding beginning early Thursday.  The National Weather Service says most of Attala County, northwestern Leake County and eastern Holmes County can expect six to ten inches of rain with higher amounts possible.   Three to six inches is forecast in the rest of the local area.   NWS says a slow-moving weather system and a humid airmass over the state will allow rainfall totals to add up quickly Thursday morning.  The same system produced up to a foot of rain in southwest Arkansas today, washing out roads.  This area will be under a flood watch beginning at 2 am Thursday.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Christmas in July Toy Drive and Shop Local Extravaganza in Leake

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

A Terrorist Threat, Burglary, and Multiple DUI s in Leake and Attala Arrests

Storm Damage Reported in the Area

MSDH: Two Local COVID Deaths Reported

Area Airports Get FAA Grants