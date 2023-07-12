Flood Threat for Local Area Increases

This part of central Mississippi is in a bullseye for significant flooding beginning early Thursday. The National Weather Service says most of Attala County, northwestern Leake County and eastern Holmes County can expect six to ten inches of rain with higher amounts possible. Three to six inches is forecast in the rest of the local area. NWS says a slow-moving weather system and a humid airmass over the state will allow rainfall totals to add up quickly Thursday morning. The same system produced up to a foot of rain in southwest Arkansas today, washing out roads. This area will be under a flood watch beginning at 2 am Thursday.