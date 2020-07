A Flood warning is in effect! The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until July 8th at 7 pm central time. The warning includes the Pearl River at Edinburg in Leake County and the Pearl River above Philadelphia in Neshoba County. The river is expected to crest at 21.5 feet today creating minor river bank flooding. If you see overflow in your area, remember – Turnaround, don’t drown!