Flood Warning Extended In Leake County

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in our region of Mississippi and is in effect until further notice.

*Pearl River at Edinburg affecting Leake County.

*Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County.

*Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County.

*The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River At Edinburg. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 23.5 feet early Sunday afternoon.