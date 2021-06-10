Home » Leake » Flood Warning Extended In Leake County

Flood Warning Extended In Leake County

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in our region of Mississippi and is in effect until further notice.

*Pearl River at Edinburg affecting Leake County.

*Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County.

*Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County.

*The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River At Edinburg. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 23.5 feet early Sunday afternoon.

