Flood Warning Extended Through June 18th

Flood Warnings continue in our area. According to the National Weather Service In Jackson, the warning continues through June 18th and remains in effect for the following rivers.

*Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County.

*Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County.

*Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County.

*Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County.

** Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.