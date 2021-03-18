Flood Warning Issued

A flood warning has been issued in our region. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Tuscolameta Creek at Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. The warning is in effect until late night March 21st. At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. Flood stage is 25.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 25.5 feet tomorrow evening. At 25.0 feet, Agricultural land and low areas along and near the river begin to flood.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall.