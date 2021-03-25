Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Leake County

A flood warning has been issued. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson a Flood Warning is in effect for the Tuscolameta Creek at Walnut Grove in Leake County until late Sunday night. At 4:00 PM CDT today the stage was 25.5 feet.* Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.