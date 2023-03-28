Flu Numbers Creep Higher in MS

Flu season’s not over yet in Mississippi. The State Health Department says the flu rate statewide edged up just slightly last week with 2.6 per cent of patients seeing their doctors having flu-like symptoms. The CDC still classifies Mississippi as having minimal flu activity. One of the public health districts in this part of central Mississippi saw more cases last week but another district was down. District 6, which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, had a flu rate of 3.4 per cent while District 3, which includes Attala County, had fewer cases but was still way above any other part of the state at 19 per cent.