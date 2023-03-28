HomeLocalFlu Numbers Creep Higher in MS

Flu Numbers Creep Higher in MS

by

Flu season’s not over yet in Mississippi.  The State Health Department says the flu rate statewide edged up just slightly last week with 2.6 per cent of patients seeing their doctors having flu-like symptoms.  The CDC still classifies Mississippi as having minimal flu activity.  One of the public health districts  in this part of central Mississippi saw more cases last week but another district was down.  District 6, which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, had a flu rate of 3.4 per cent while District 3, which includes Attala County, had fewer cases but was still way above any other part of the state at 19 per cent.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

New Tornado Numbers Released, More Storms Friday

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Flu Cases on the Increase in MS

Gas Prices in MS Creeping Higher

One Killed, Three Injured by Strong Winds in MS

Friday Storms Cause Power Outages