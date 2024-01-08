Flu Rate in MS Remains High

Mississippi’s flu rate has dipped slightly but remains one of the highest in the country. The latest update from the State Health Department shows than 9.5 per cent of patients seeing their doctor had flu-like symptoms, down from 9.7 per cent the previous week. But no such decrease was seen in the public health district which includes Attala and Holmes counties which continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In that nine-county district, the flu rate has zoomed from 36 per cent to 42 per cent in a week’s time. Flu activity continues to drop in the health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, now at 8.6 per cent, the first time it’s been below 10 per cent since early November.