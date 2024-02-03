Flu Update: Fewer Cases Statewide But Local District Sees an Increase

Flu season in Mississippi continues to wind down in most areas. The latest report from the State Health Department puts the overall flu rate at 5 per cent, dropping from 5.3 per cent the week before. But there’s been an increase in flu cases in the public health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, where the percentage of patients seeing their doctor with flu-like symptoms has climbed to 7.1 per cent. The health district which includes Attala and Holmes counties– Mississippi’s flu hotspot this season– continues to see fewer cases but the flu rate is still by far the highest in the state at 23.3 per cent.