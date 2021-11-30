For Whom “The Bell” Tolls (Randy Bell Joins Boswell Media & B-MO in the MO’rning with AUDIO)

B-MO in the MO’rning – “It truly is like going from Peyton Manning to Tom Brady” if you ask Kicks 96’s morning show host Brian “B-MO” Montgomery and “Brother” Breck Riley as Mississippi radio news icon Randy Bell joins Boswell Media & B-MO in the MO’rning beginning tomorrow. Bell, a 50 year radio vet will be taking the reigns as host of the Max South Broadband News & Weather Center as long time news anchor Chris Davis assumes News Director responsibilities for a station in Indianapolis Indiana.

“Breck and I have called ourselves The B-Team for a long time and to have Randy Bell available and part of the team is an incredible opportunity.” “For 50 years he has been Mississippi news and I am truly excited to say the least. His dedication to both local and state news has long been the standard and I can’t wait to witness what he’ll do in person and how he’ll raise the bar for all us” Brian said.

Catch more of the interview here and a special edition of the B-Team podcast with Chris Davis later today on the podcast, which is available on all platforms

Randy Bell with B-MO and Breck on joining the crew, as he reflects on getting into radio.

Randy Bell with B-MO discussing his dedication to local content and early inspirations.