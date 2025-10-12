Forestry Commission: Cause of Attala Fire Was Equipment Use

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–The fire that began last Saturday afternoon and burned into Sunday in the north park of the county, is being blamed on euipment use during dry conditions, said the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Commission said the fire ultimately burned more than 600 acres on private land.

“As dry conditions persist this fall, we urge everyone to be extremely cautious when operating any equipment near dry grass or vegetation,” said the post.

Following the fire a county burn ban was put in effect.

Though no one was reported hurt in the fire, that fire and several other burning simultaneously stretched the county’s fire resources.

The Forestry Commission offered the following tips:

Avoid using power equipment (mowers, chainsaws, tractors) during the hottest and windiest parts of the day. Mornings are best!

Never park vehicles or equipment in dry grass—hot exhaust systems can easily start a fire. Park on dirt or paved areas instead.

Ensure all motorized equipment has a properly functioning spark arrester.