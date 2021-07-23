Frank L. Matlock Community Park Festivities Are Tomorrow

The Official grand opening of Frank L. Matlock Community Park is tomorrow. The event will celebrate the renaming of the original Lincoln Park in Carthage. The ribbon cutting will be at 11am, followed by an afternoon of activities and fun starting at 12pm until 4pm. Fun giveaways will also be part of the celebration while supplies last. The City of Carthage and Molina Healthcare are sponsors

****Molina will provide school supplies, backpacks, household essential kits, healthy snack demos with Dr. Cleo (Molina’s cat doctor mascot), and exercise tutorials by fitness expert. Attendees can also ride a bike that powers a blender, resulting in a nutritious smoothie. Community partners will also offer food, as well as bounce houses, water slides, and sports