Frank L. Matlock Community Park Grand Opening Soon

The Official grand opening of Frank L. Matlock Community Park is coming soon. The event will be on Saturday, July 24th to celebrate the renaming of the original Lincoln Park in Carthage. The ribbon cutting will be at 11am, followed by an afternoon of activities and fun starting at 12pm until 4pm. According to Carthage City Hall, there will be free food, games, bounce houses, water slides, face painting flag football and 3 on 3 basketball. Fun giveaways will also be part of the celebration while supplies last.