Frank L Matlock Park Dedication and Ribbon Cutting

Frank L. Matlock Park is now official. The former Lincoln Park was founded over 40 years ago when Dr. Matlock saw a need and found a way to fill it. “It was a simple idea. I was afraid a kid would get hit on the road by a car while outside playing. So that’s why I started Lincoln Park, so they would have a place to play.” There were many dignitaries present at the event on Saturday including State Senator Barbara Blackman, State Representative Kenneth Walker, as well as Mayor Mary Ann Vivians who shared remarks saying “it was an honor and blessing to welcome all to the City of Carthage for the renaming of Lincoln Park to Dr. Frank L Matlock Community Park.” But it was his daughter, and current Carthage Alderwoman Miracle, who introduced her father, by reading the resolution, that had been recently approved by Carthage City Council earlier this year to rename the park. “Whereas Dr. Frank L. Matlock still remains a positive reinforcement for the community and City of Carthage, therefore let it be resolved that the City of Carthage, with sincere gratitude honors the outstanding service of former Alderman Dr. Frank L. Matlock.

A ribbon cutting followed, along with celebratory activities, and hope for a future of many bright days to come.