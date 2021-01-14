Fraud and Scam Alert From The Mississippi Lottery Association

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) reminds players to stay aware and alert as they play Mississippi Lottery games. Fraud accounts and scammers never take a break, especially around the holidays and new year.

“Fake lottery scams are fairly common,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “You can receive a phone call, e-mail, text and even social media message that is seemingly real. Do not be fooled. Stay aware and play responsibly.

“We were informed today of a scam going around where Mississippians have received telephone calls regarding a second chance at winning the Mega Millions® jackpot,” he continued. “If you should receive such a call, you should immediately hang up. In addition, if you receive this information by email, text, social media message, or any other method of communication, do not respond. This is a scam.”

pr)