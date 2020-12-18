Fred Williams Jr of Hinds County Is Missing – Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is Asking for Your Help

Fred Williams Jr is missing. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for the 33 year old Black male of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 260 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday, December 14th, 2020, in the 100 block of Mcluer Road in Hinds County. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing black jogging pants and a gold sweatshirt. Family members say Mr. Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fred Williams Jr. contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.