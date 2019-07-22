Fred’s locations closing in Carthage, Louisville

Fred’s, Inc. announced that it will close an additional 129 retail stores across the country and hold inventory clearance sales across all stores in an effort to refocus its product mix, simplify its store portfolio and repay debt.

In Mississippi the latest cuts will close another 35 stores including the Carthage and Louisville locations.

Following the planned 129 closures, Fred’s will have approximately 80 retail stores remaining, centered primarily around the Company’s distribution center in Dublin, GA. Lists of stores that will be closed and that will remain open are included below. Fred’s may evaluate re-launching certain closed stores in the future under a new operating model, with an updated assortment. The Company expects the proceeds from the inventory clearance sales will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement.

List of Closings:

441 N FOURTH ST, BALDWYN MS 38824

2675 HWY 15, BAY SPRINGS MS 39422

520 N. HAYDEN ST, BELZONI MS 39038

403 W CALHOUN ST, BRUCE MS 38915

229 N. UNION, CANTON MS 39046

300 S. PEARLE ST, CARTHAGE MS 39051

456 HWY 24, CENTREVILLE MS 39631

304 W MAIN ST, CHARLESTON MS 38921

236 DESOTO AVE, CLARKSDALE MS 38614

1211 SOUTH FIR AVE, COLLINS MS 39428

14916 SR-16, DEKALB MS 39328

300 SR-9, EUPORA MS 39744

101 MANSKER DRIVE, FLORA MS 39071

1409 ADAMS STREET, FULTON MS 38843

2616 HWY 82 EAST, GREENWOOD MS 38930

615 HWY 25 SOUTH, IUKA MS 38852

6230 OLD CANTON RD, JACKSON OLD CANTON MS 39211

951 MAIN ST, LEAKESVILLE MS 39451

502 SOUTH CHURCH LOUISVILLLE MS 39339

1039 MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE, MARKS MS 38646

1618 DELAWARE AVE, MCCOMB MS 39648

3050 SIMPSON, HWY 13 MENDENHALL MS 39114

1509 BROAD ST WEST, MONTICELLO MS 39654

31 SGT PRENTISS DRIVE, NATCHEZ MS 39120

126 WEST MAIN STREET, NEW ALBANY MS 38652

1388 SOUTH MAIN ST, POPLARVILLE MS 39470

1635 COLUMBIA AVE, PRENTISS MS 39474

509 HWY 589, PURVIS MS 39475

111 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE, SALTILLO MS 38866

710 CHURCH ROAD SOUTHAVEN, MS 38671

2110 GOODMAN ROAD EAST, SOUTHAVEN MS 38671

4233 ROCKY BRANCH ROAD, SUMRALL MS 39482

1038 US 61, TUNICA MS 38676

409 DUNCAN ST, WATER VALLEY MS 38965

603 MIDDLETON RD, WINONA MS 38967