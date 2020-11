Free Covid-19 supplies will be distributed starting tomorrow. C&C Outreach Services is distributing the items and Tyson Inc. is sponsoring the event. Supplies can be picked up tomorrow, November 20th, between 1:00pm-4:pm and Saturday, November 21st, between 10:00am-3:00pm. The address is 715 Cotton Blvd. Project Director Sharon Carson is encouraging everyone to wear a mask, sanitize, wash hands and social distance.