Free Covid-19 Testing At Leake and Neshoba County Health Departments, Must Pre-Screen

Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the Leake and Neshoba County Health Departments. Testing hours are between 11:00am-6pm. However, before getting tested you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form.

*College and University students, faculty or staff child care facility workers will be tested for free without symptoms or exposure but must make an appointment.

Leake County Health Department

300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

Map

Neshoba County Health Department

1014 Holland Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 3935

Map