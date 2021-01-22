Free Covid-19 Testing at Leake Health Department Today, Appointment Mandatory

Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the Leake County Health Department. However, before getting tested you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form.

*College and University students, faculty or staff child care facility workers will be tested for free without symptoms or exposure but must make an appointment.

Leake county continues to have a mask mandate.

Leake County Health Department

300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

