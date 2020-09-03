Free Covid-19 Testing for Teachers in Neshoba Tomorrow

Free Covid-19 testing for teachers is available tomorrow in Neshoba County. The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at various county health departments. Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12p.m.-7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

***As of Friday,1 additional teacher and 7 additional students have tested positive in Neshoba. 25 additional students remain in quarantine. 5 teachers and 30 students have tested positive overall since the beginning of the school year.

Neshoba County Health Department -1014 Holland Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 39350 Phone: 601-656-4371

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for additional locations and addresses