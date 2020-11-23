Free Covid-19 Testing In Attala and Winston Counties Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Attala and Winston counties today. Testing is now expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.

Testing hours are 11am to 6 p.m.

Visit the Mississippi Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Neshoba County Health Department.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Map

Winston County Health Dept

95 Vance Street

Louisville, MS 39339

Map

****Winston county requires a mask due to recent increase in Covid-19 cases across the region.