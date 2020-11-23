Free Covid-19 Testing In Attala and Winston Counties Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Attala and Winston counties today. Testing is now expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.
Testing hours are 11am to 6 p.m.
Visit the Mississippi Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Neshoba County Health Department.
Attala County Health Department
999 Martin Luther King Drive
Kosciusko MS 39090
Map
Winston County Health Dept
95 Vance Street
Louisville, MS 39339
Map
****Winston county requires a mask due to recent increase in Covid-19 cases across the region.