Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available this Wednesday as part of a drive-thru service. The event is sponsored by Neshoba General and Choctaw Health Center. Vaccines will be provided at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Times are from 1pm-8pm. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and is offered to anyone 12 years of age and older. The second shot will be available on August 25th at the same location. No appointment is necessary for either date.