Free Covid Teacher Testing In Attala County Tomorrow

Free Covid-19 testing for teachers continues tomorrow in Attala County. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Attala Health Department location.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Phone: 662-289-2351