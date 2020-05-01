FREE Covid Testing Continues This Weekend

FREE testing continues. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing today and tomorrow across the state. The threshold for testing has lowered. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register, according to UMMC.” To see drive by testing locations or schedule an appointment contact 601-496-7200 or register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html