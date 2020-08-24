Home » Local » Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Free Covid-19 testing for teachers starts today for many counties including Attala. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 (EDIT)testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below find schedule for this week.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive
Kosciusko MS 39090
Phone: 662-289-2351
Drive Thru Testing Today, August 24th

MONDAY, AUGUST 24TH

  • Tallahatchie (Charleston)
  • Alcorn
  • Attala
  • Chickasaw (Houston)
  • Copiah
  • Newton
  • Adams
  • George

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

  • Tunica
  • Holmes
  • Choctaw
  • Yazoo
  • Clarke
  • Lauderdale
  • Amite
  • Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

  • Grenada
  • Lafayette
  • Sunflower (Indianola)
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Wilkinson
  • Greene
  • Hancock

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

  • Yalobusha
  • Marshall
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Warren
  • Scott
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

  • Tate
  • Union
  • Montgomery
  • Lowndes
  • Claiborne
  • Smith
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

