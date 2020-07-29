Home » Local » Free Covid Testing Friday in Hotspot Region, Louisville

Free Covid Testing Friday in Hotspot Region, Louisville

Posted on

FREE Covid testing continues this Friday in Louisville. This testing is available at the Crystal Ridge Facility building. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Crystal Ridge Facility Building

Mississippi reported 1,342 new Covid-19 cases as of late yesterday. Winston County has reported 505 cases overall with a recent spike in case numbers.  Winston County is now on the statewide Hotspot list. Masks are required throughout the county.

