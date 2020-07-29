Free Covid Testing Friday in Hotspot Region, Louisville

FREE Covid testing continues this Friday in Louisville. This testing is available at the Crystal Ridge Facility building. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Crystal Ridge Facility Building

Mississippi reported 1,342 new Covid-19 cases as of late yesterday. Winston County has reported 505 cases overall with a recent spike in case numbers. Winston County is now on the statewide Hotspot list. Masks are required throughout the county.