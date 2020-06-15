Home » Local » Free Covid Testing in Louisville This Thursday

FREE Covid testing will be available this Thursday in Louisville. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 this Thursday, June 18th, in Louisville at the Louisville Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200.

As of today, there are 149 positive Covid-19 cases in Winston County and 2 deaths overall.

