Free Covid Testing Returning to Attala County

FREE Covid testing will be available in Attala county on June 13th. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing at the Attala County Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.  You do not have to be a resident of Attala County to get tested.

