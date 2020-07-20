FREE Covid Testing This Wednesday in Philadelphia

FREE testing continues Wednesday, July 22nd, in Philadelphia. This Covid-19 testing is available at the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Neshoba County Coliseum- Wednesday – July 22

As of late yesterday there were 792 new cases statewide. Neshoba County is reporting a total of 1074 cases overall and 81 deaths since March.