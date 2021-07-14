Free Covid Testing Today and Tomorrow in Leake County

Free Covid-19 testing is available today and tomorrow at the Leake County Health Department. The MSDH recommends scheduling an appointment ahead of time as well as providing some information about your symptoms. You can also make a same-day appointment at the testing site. To schedule an appointment, call 601-496-7200 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday) or complete the UMMC COVID-19 online patient screening form. Also, the direct number for the Leake County Health Department is 601-267-3072.

Leake County Health Department Address :

300 C.O. Brooks Street

Carthage, MS 39051

Map