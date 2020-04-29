FREE Covid Testing Today in Carthage

FREE testing is here. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing today. Guidelines for testing have been lowered. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register, according to Mayor Vivians.” To schedule an appointment contact 601-496-7200 or register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html

No testing after 4pm. Testing is at Carthage Coliseum – 805 E Main St