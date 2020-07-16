FREE Covid Testing Today In Redwater Community – Carthage

FREE testing continues today in Red Water. This Covid-19 testing is available at the Red Water Facility in Carthage. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Address – Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road – Today – July 16th

As of late yesterday there were 1,025 new cases statewide. Leake County is reporting a total of 664 overall since March.