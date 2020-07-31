Free Covid Testing Tomorrow in Choctaw

FREE Covid testing continues tomorrow in Choctaw. This testing is available at the Pearl River Community building. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Pearl River Community Building

As of late yesterday, 1775 new Covid-19 cases were reported statewide. Neshoba has reported 1167 cases overall to date. Neshoba remains off the Hotspot list.