Home » Local » Free Covid Testing Tomorrow in Choctaw

Free Covid Testing Tomorrow in Choctaw

Posted on

FREE Covid testing continues tomorrow in Choctaw. This testing is available at the Pearl River Community building. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Pearl River Community Building

As of late yesterday, 1775 new Covid-19 cases were reported statewide. Neshoba has reported 1167 cases overall to date. Neshoba remains off the Hotspot list.

Submit a Comment