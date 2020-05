Free Covid Testing Continues

FREE testing continues. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing every day this week in Jackson at the Coliseum. The threshold for testing has lowered. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone. Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Scott Counties continue to be hotspot locations in our region.