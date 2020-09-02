Free Drive Thru Testing for Teachers and Staff Continues Tomorrow At Winston County Health Dept

Free drive thru Covid-19 testing for teachers continues tomorrow in Winston County. The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at various county health departments. Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12p.m.-7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Thursday September 3, 2020

Winston County Health Health Department – 95 Vance Street

Louisville, MS 39339

Phone: 662-773-8087 Map