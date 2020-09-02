Home » Local » Free Drive Thru Testing for Teachers and Staff Continues Tomorrow At Winston County Health Dept

Free Drive Thru Testing for Teachers and Staff Continues Tomorrow At Winston County Health Dept

Free drive thru Covid-19 testing for teachers continues tomorrow in Winston County. The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at various county health departments. Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12p.m.-7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Thursday September 3, 2020

Winston County Health Health Department – 95 Vance Street
Louisville, MS 39339
Phone: 662-773-8087 Map

