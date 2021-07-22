Free Food Drive and $1 Clothing Sale Today at Mercy Reigns

Mercy Reigns is having a free food drive and a $1 sale today. The $1 sale includes clothing and shoes and the food is free as long as it lasts. Everyone is encouraged to come out.

Mercy Reigns and Hope Mission will also continue to collect clothes and financial donations for the international initiative called Clothing Drive to Save Lives. Clothing, shoes, belts, and gently worn bed lines and blankets are being collected with the goal of recycling then converting funds to benefits Christian Missions locally and abroad. The drive continues through July into August.

For more information call 601-697-3624 or drop by Mercy Reigns at 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.

***2 Corinthians 9:7 – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, (so let him give); not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.