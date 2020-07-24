Free Summer Reading Program In Carthage

A Free summer reading program is being offered in Carthage. C&C outreach services will provide a free reading program for at risk students in the community. Founder Sharon Carson said “the program is available for children in Kindergarten through 3rd grade this year. These early years are foundational times where development of strong reading skills is crucial.” The classroom will be operating according to CDC guidelines with temperature screening, social distancing placement, and hand sanitation available. Applications for enrollment dates are 7/24 and 7/25 from 12:00-2:00pm at C&C outreach facility, 715 Cotton Blvd, Carthage. Classes will be every Saturday in August from 9:00am-12p.m.

For additional information call Sharon Carson at 601-484-0777