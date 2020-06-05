Home » Local » Free Covid Testing in Neshoba Today

Free Covid Testing in Neshoba Today

Posted on

FREE Covid testing will be available today in Neshoba County. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 today, June 5th, at the Neshoba Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone. Testing is today between 12-4pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum

**** Neshoba County has 728 cases overall as of today, ranking thrid in the state.

 

 

 

