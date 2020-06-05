Free Covid Testing in Neshoba Today

FREE Covid testing will be available today in Neshoba County. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 today, June 5th, at the Neshoba Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone. Testing is today between 12-4pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum

**** Neshoba County has 728 cases overall as of today, ranking thrid in the state.