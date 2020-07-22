FREE Covid Testing Today In Philadelphia

FREE Covid testing continues today in Philadelphia. This testing is available at the Neshoba County Coliseum. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Neshoba County Coliseum- Today, Wednesday – July 22

As of late yesterday there were 1635 new cases statewide, the highest number on record for one day. Neshoba County is reporting a total of 1113 cases overall and 82 deaths since March.