Free Tutoring Extended

Free after school tutoring continues today in Carthage. Tutoring will be provided every Thursday from 3:30-5:30pm at the Lincoln Park Community House, according to Carthage City Hall. Academic support is available for math, reading, writing, social studies and science. All students in Junior High and High School are invited. The program is a collaboration between the city of Carthage and Opportunity Knocks. Also, tutoring will be offered this summer and will also include grades 3-6 during the morning time. A lunch meal will be provided. Additional details to come.

To sign up for this program call Sherry Leflore at 601-267-8322.